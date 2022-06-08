StockNews.com Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Buy

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,899. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

