StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.