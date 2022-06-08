StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.31.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
