Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
SUBCY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 7,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 216.40 and a beta of 1.85.
About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.