Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SUBCY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 7,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 216.40 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

