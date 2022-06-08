Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.63.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:SUI opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $184.17. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.
About Sun Communities (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
