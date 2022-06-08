Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sun Communities by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 337.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUI opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $184.17. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

