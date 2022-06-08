Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 238,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

