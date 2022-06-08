Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 274,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 149.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,538 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 414,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.