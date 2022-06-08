Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.12. 3,729,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,204,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.08. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.48. The stock has a market cap of C$75.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

