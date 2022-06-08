Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

SURVF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

