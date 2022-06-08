Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $62.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

NYSE:HP opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

