SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $566.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SVB Financial has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve non-interest income and global expansion strategy will likely keep supporting the company's financials. However, macroeconomic and geopolitical woes will likely continue weighing on its financials in the next few quarters. Elevated expenses are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the near term. Shares of SVB Financial have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, the acquisitions of Boston Private, MoffettNathanson and the debt investment business of WestRiver Group are expected to be earnings accretive and will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.78.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.57. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.60 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

