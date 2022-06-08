SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.56. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

