Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 103,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

