Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $1,142,790.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.13. 28,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,175. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.45 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

