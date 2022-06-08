Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $1,142,790.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SNPS stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.13. 28,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,175. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.45 and a 52-week high of $377.60.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
