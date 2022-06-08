Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

SNPS opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $254.45 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

