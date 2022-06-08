Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

SNPS stock opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.52. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $254.45 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.