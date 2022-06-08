Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells $399,312.50 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTWO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,995. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

