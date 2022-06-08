Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.05.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $5,728,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

