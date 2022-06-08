Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

