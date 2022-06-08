TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

TAL opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,396,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 184.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 741,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

