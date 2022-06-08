Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $217.35. Target has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

