Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $157.14. 84,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

