Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.
Shares of Target stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $157.14. 84,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
