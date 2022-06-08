Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Target stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

