Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

