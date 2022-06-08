Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
