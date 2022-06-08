Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $185.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

TGT traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.14. 84,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

