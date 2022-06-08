Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $231.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.35. Target has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.