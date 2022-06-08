Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TARO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,221. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

