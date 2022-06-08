Team (NYSE:TISI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 913,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.18. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $109,133. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

