TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €21.00 ($22.58) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TMVWY stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

