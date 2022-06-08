Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at FIX

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at FIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. FIX’s target price points to a potential upside of 465.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIV. Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

VIV opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

