Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELDF has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.