Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Signet Jewelers Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $264,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

