Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Vince Holding Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vince in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vince’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE VNCE opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $101,847 in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.