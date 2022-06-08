TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

TIXT stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

