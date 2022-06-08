Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:TEI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 125,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.