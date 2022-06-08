Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:TEI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 125,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
