Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TPX stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

