Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
NYSE:TVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 22,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,381. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58.
