Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.95).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 258.89 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £19.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 268.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

