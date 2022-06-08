Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.95).
Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
TSCO stock opened at GBX 258.89 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £19.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 268.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.06.
About Tesco (Get Rating)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Read More
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.