Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 2,538 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSLA traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,214,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,616,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $879.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $742.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

