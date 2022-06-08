Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $922.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $24.72 on Wednesday, reaching $741.38. 291,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,636,228. Tesla has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $768.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $871.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

