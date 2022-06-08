TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Financial Survey

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Northern Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.88 $103.33 million $0.02 286.64 Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 5.58 $6.36 million ($2.21) -16.21

TETRA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 0.53% 6.51% 1.61% Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36%

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats TETRA Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

