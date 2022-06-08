Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 216,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,698. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.