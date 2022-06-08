Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 216,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

