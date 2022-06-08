Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.