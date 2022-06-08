Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.