TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFFP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.13. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $76,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 651,365 shares of company stock worth $4,040,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

