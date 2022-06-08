TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.