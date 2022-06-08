The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 262,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,182. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $6,485,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

