The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.