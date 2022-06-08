The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $171.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

TGT traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. 84,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

