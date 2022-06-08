The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $117.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.52.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 542,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $442.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.